Charles Collingwood says it is ‘honour’ to celebrate 50 years on The Archers

Actor Charles Collingwood has said it is “an honour” to celebrate 50 years on BBC Radio 4 soap The Archers.

The 81-year-old radio star plays the hard-headed Brian Aldridge, who was introduced to the show in March 1975.

“It’s great. How lucky I’ve been, haven’t I? 50 years?,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“I started when I was 31 and here I am 81 – 82 in May. Full of optimism, just bought a new car, that’s bold when you’re 81.

“It’s all good. I’m a bit old to do the farming, I hear people say ‘We haven’t heard you much recently on the farm’, I say ‘Not too many people hop on the back of a Massey Ferguson do they when they’re my age?’ But it’s good, it’s been an honour.”

He also pushed back at the idea Brian is a villain but called him a “philanderer” who has “enjoyed the company of ladies rather more than he should have done”.

“As an actor, these are great scenes, what fun,” he said.

Wealthy young farmer Brian was introduced to the fictional English village of Ambridge in 1975.

A year later he wed Jennifer Archer who he was married to until her death in January 2023.

“I often say, I behave really badly as Brian, it’s allowed me a very happy, settled married life with my wife, Judy (Bennett). So it’s all good,” Collingwood said.

Bennett voiced Shula Hebden-Lloyd on the soap but stopped playing the role full-time in 2022.

Charles Collingwood in 1985 (PA)

Collingwood said: “When Brian was going to have yet another affair, I think it was Vanessa Whitburn who was the producer then, I said ‘Don’t make him all bad, though, because that’s boring.

“‘Give him some redeeming features, give him perhaps a sense of humour, or make him a good dad’, which I think he has been.

“And he’s had to be, well, recently. My daughter Alice (Carter) is recovering from alcohol. I’ve been given the most glorious stories.”

He added: “I did The Archers podcast with Emma Freud recently, which was an absolute joy.

“One of the things she did was play my first episode, my first scene ever in The Archers, and when it was over I thought it was so dreadful I was amazed I got another episode after it.”

The Archers was created by Godfrey Baseley, originally as a way to help educate farmers in modern production methods, when Britain was still in the grip of food rationing.

Pilot episodes of the soap first aired in May 1950 on the BBC Midlands Home Service. The first national episode was broadcast on January 1 1951.