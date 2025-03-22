The Searchers to play final show at Glastonbury after touring for 68 years

Liverpool pop group The Searchers will end almost 70 years of touring with a final show at the Glastonbury Festival in June.

The Merseybeats band, formed by Mike Pender and John McNally in 1957, have been playing with line-up changes continuously for 68 years since they became established as contemporaries of The Beatles.

Known as the “longest-running band in pop history”, The Searchers had the first of three UK number ones in 1963 with their version of The Drifters’ hit Sweets For My Sweet.

The Final Farewell Tour will conclude at Glastonbury on June 27, which the band says will be its “last ever show”.

McNally said: “A Glastonbury debut at 83, can anyone top that? I don’t think life gets any better, does it?

“There will be a few nerves, but in a good way, and we’ll be nicely warmed up from our shows in June. We can’t wait to see our fans again for this incredible final farewell.”

The band, from left, Tony Jackson, John McNally, Chris Curtis and Mike Pender in December 1963 (PA)

Bassist and singer Frank Allen, who joined the group in 1964, said: “I have played shows across the world with The Searchers for over 60 years; Glastonbury has always been an ambition that has eluded us – until now.

“The Searchers are finally performing at the greatest music festival of them all.

“What a way to round off a tour and a career. I can’t wait to get up on stage and give our fans one final blast.”

The Searchers also topped the UK charts twice in 1964 with Needles And Pins and Don’t Throw Your Love Away and had other hits in the decade with When You Walk In The Room, Goodbye My Love and Sugar And Spice.

The band with, from front left, musician Shirley Abicair and folk singer Lenore Drewry, and US harmonica player Larry Adler, back left, in 1967 (PA)

In the late 1970s and 1980s, the band was signed to Sire Records, which also represented Talking Heads, The Cure, Madonna and The Ramones – who covered Needles And Pins.

They have sold more than 50 million records and performed around the world while drawing praise from artists such as The Byrds, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.

Pender, real name Michael Prendergast, left the group in 1985 to pursue a solo career and received an MBE for services to music in 2020.

The Final Farewell Tour runs from June 14 and will end with the band playing the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury on June 27.