Simon Cowell takes another BGT golden buzzer for neurodivergent group

A group of people who are neurodivergent and have learning disabilities won the coveted golden buzzer – despite Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell admitting he technically had none left.

The ITV reality contest is judged by Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli, and presented by Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Appearing in Saturday’s episode was Electric Umbrella, a music and performance charity group from Watford with a variety of different ages who try to empower “learning disabled and neurodivergent people through creativity and connection”.

They sang a track they wrote themselves – calling for “acceptance”, and were praised by all the judges.

Singer Dixon said there was “so many amazing people on stage”, and hailed the “incredible job” they did.

Cowell said with the number of their performers, he thinks they were “the biggest act we’ve had this year”, and gave them a standing ovation along with the other judges, and audience.

He also got on stage to hug, and shake hands with the group, after he pressed the golden buzzer – which gives acts a fast track to the live semi-finals.

Admitting he did not have any left, Cowell said: “I feel a wave of goodness here.

“Everything about this was good, look the only downside to this is, I don’t have any golden buzzers left.”

Other praised acts included magician and dance teacher Jannick Holste, who made dancers appear from various locked cages, while doing an over the top campy performance to Spice Girl hit Spice Up Your Life.

Tonioli called it a “magical camp extravaganza”, while Cowell – who previously saw Holste on America’s Got Talent, said the dancing was “pretty awful”, but admitted it was “hilarious”.

“People in this country are going to like you, I think you’re going to do really well,” Cowell added.

Also going through to the next round was singer Mickey Callisto, from Sunderland, synchronised dance group and Italy’s Got Talent stars Ping Pong Pang Crew and Red Panda’s uniccyle balancing act.

Callisto, from Sunderland, who said he wants to “buy my nan a stairlift” if he wins the £250,000 prize money, wowed the judges with a rendition of a vocal-led version of Queen hit Who Wants to Live Forever.

Those not successful include Soto The Nutcracker, who uses his body to break nuts and was on Spain’s Got Talent 2016, impressionist Max The Robot, a recorder performer, and Italian act Williams Sanchez – who makes his eyes bulge.

Britain’s Got Talent’s 18th season began earlier this year, with the show seeing a number of different styles of performers compete for a chance to star in the Royal Variety Performance and cash prize.

Previous winners have included singer Susan Boyle, dance act Diversity and dog act Ashleigh And Pudsey.

The show will return to ITV and ITVX next Saturday at 7pm.