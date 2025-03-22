Davina McCall says removal of brain tumour ‘hardest thing’ she has experienced

TV presenter Davina McCall said the removal of a benign brain tumour was “the hardest thing I’ve ever been through” while reflecting on the experience during Red Nose Day.

The 57-year-old underwent surgery last year to remove a benign tumour, known as a colloid cyst, which was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

McCall was among a host of presenters for Red Nose Day on Friday, with the event raising £34,022,590 for the charity Comic Relief.

Davina McCall and partner Michael Douglas (Ian West/PA)

Hosted at Salford’s MediaCity, the event saw sketches from some of the biggest shows on the BBC, including Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators and Beyond Paradise.

Speaking on the show, McCall said: “I had a pretty mad year this year. Doctors found a benign brain tumour, by chance, and after a lot of deliberating, I had it removed.

“And it’s been, quite possibly, the hardest thing I’ve ever been through and this whole experience, weirdly, kind of weighing up all the risks and all the positive things about having this tumour removed made me think deeply about what life is all about, and what really, really matters when things get tough.”

McCall then began to cry as she spoke of the support she had received from her family and partner Michael Douglas.

She is known for hosting Big Brother between 2000 and 2010 during its Channel 4 run, has long advocated on women’s health issues, and has presented documentaries on contraception and menopause.