US rapper Playboi Carti earns first number one album in UK chart with Music

US rapper Playboi Carti has earned his first number one album in the UK chart with his latest offering, Music.

This is the Atlanta-born musician’s third studio album after 2018’s Die Lit, which peaked at number 27, and 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, which went to number 17.

The rapper, born Jordan Terrell Carter, has also had two top 10 singles in the UK chart with The Weeknd collaborations – Timeless, and Popular, also featuring Madonna.

The twice Grammy-nominated artist has collaborated with a number of other stars, including rappers Skepta, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar – who all feature on the new album.

Sabrina Carpenter is at number two in the albums chart (Lucy North/PA)

Elsewhere in the albums chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet remains at number two with The Overview by British musician Steven Wilson debuting at number three.

In at number four is Mayhem – the latest chart-topping studio album from US pop star Lady Gaga.

Rounding out the list is So Close To What, the third studio album from Greedy singer Tate McRae.

Over in the singles chart, US singer and YouTube sensation Alex Warren has taken the top spot with his track Ordinary, while Chappell Roan’s latest country-inspired song, The Giver, debuts at number two.

Roan’s Pink Pony Club, which was at number one last week, has dropped to number four, with Doechii’s Anxiety in at number three and Beautiful Things by US singer Benson Boone in fifth spot.