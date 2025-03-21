TV presenter Stacey Dooley reveals a nun convinced her to have her baby

TV presenter Stacey Dooley has said that a nun convinced her to have a baby while filming for a documentary.

The 38-year old journalist spoke candidly about her journey into motherhood saying it was inspired by a visit to a convent in Whitby.

Speaking on Loose Women, Dooley said the idea to have a child came after a sister at the convent asked her about her plans for her future.

Stacey Dooley has one child, Minnie, with her partner Kevin Clifton (Ian West/PA)

Dooley said: “I was making a documentary and I was staying with a load of sisters in Whitby, so I was in this convent.

“I thought they were going to be quite straight-laced and quite square, you know? They were a delight. They were like great company.

“I was talking to Sister Helen and Sister Grace, and Sister Helen was basically going to me saying what your plans for the future? And that’s always been a bit ambivalent.

“Oh, you know, whatever we’ll see. Whatever happens, happens. She was like, ‘Stacey this career isn’t going to last forever’.

“Am I going to become a sister? I’ve probably missed that boat. But on a serious note, it did make me think about did I want to be a mum? So if I hadn’t gone to the convent who knows?

“I must bring the baby to go and see the sisters.”

Dooley has one child, Minnie, with her partner Kevin Clifton, a professional dancer who she was coupled with and won the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The broadcaster recently presented the BBC programme Rape On Trial, which covers the delays to court cases and waiting times for victims of rape and sexual assault.

She has also presented the Panorama episode Stacey Meets The IS Brides as well as the documentaries Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers and Stacey Dooley: Stalkers.

Since becoming a mother, her approach to her work has shifted slightly, and she has said no to some opportunities to be more present and avoid hostile situations.

She added: “I’ve been making documentaries since I was 20. I’m 38 so I’ve been doing it 18 years, I’ve travelled extensively, it’s been such a treat.

“It’s been the best, best gig, met brilliant people, but often it’s been in hostile environments and kind of unfamiliar territory, and situations sort of unfold, things can play out pretty quickly.

“So I think now I’ve got Minnie, I am saying no to a few of those gigs.

“You never know, it might be in 10-15 years time I feel differently.”

Earlier this month Dooley published a new book titled Dear Minnie: Conversations with Remarkable Mothers which explores the range of experiences of motherhood.