Sir Lenny Henry looks back at 40 years of Comic Relief during Red Nose Day

Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny Henry reflected on the charity’s 40th anniversary during Friday night’s Red Nose Day.

“I can’t believe Comic Relief is turning the big 4-0. In some ways it feels like 1985 was, like, yesterday,” he said in a pre-recorded video on the BBC One programme.

The comedian hosted his final Red Nose Day last year after almost four decades at the helm.

Comic Relief 2025 presenters (BBC/Comic Relief/Hearst Magazines UK/ITVStudios/Freemantle/PA)

He spoke about how the charity started following “a devastating famine in East Africa” in the 1980s and said the Noughties brought Sport Relief while the 2010s saw money funnelled towards helping those with malaria.

After reviewing the highlights, Sir Lenny added: “Please keep doing what you can to help, because doing good never gets old.”

TV presenter Davina McCall told viewers “we’re going back to the 1980s” when the evening kicked off.

Limahl from English pop band Kajagoogoo sang the group’s hit song Too Shy, before Carol Decker, from T’Pau, performed China In Your Hand.

The night of comedy includes sketches from some of the biggest shows on the BBC, including Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, and Beyond Paradise.

Comedy character Chabuddy G from sitcom People Just Do Nothing told the BBC’s Gladiators he was joining them as a new superhuman member of the show called “Girth, Wind And Fire” in one of the sketches.

The character, played by Asim Chaudhry, managed to win a challenge against Bionic (Matty Campbell) but CCTV confirmed “foul play” and Chabuddy G was banned for life from Gladiators.

Communities, workplaces, schools and families have helped raise more than £1.6 billion over the last 40 years, which has supported more than 100 million people, according to Comic Relief.

The charity has helped support communities by providing food, healthcare and shelter to those who need it most.

Sir Lenny co-founded the charity with Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis in 1985.