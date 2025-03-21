Ryan Thomas nearly cried after being welcomed ‘home’ by Corrie security man

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has said he “nearly started crying” after being welcomed “home” by a security man at the gates of the set.

The 40-year-old British actor is returning to the ITV soap to play builder Jason Grimshaw after nearly a decade off the cobbles.

He told ITV’s This Morning that he would not be where he is now “if it wasn’t for that show”.

Ryan Thomas enters the house during the Celebrity Big Brother Launch Night at Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire. (Ian West/PA)

He said: “It was actually my first day yesterday. The first time in nearly 10 years I stepped back on them cobbles, and I was in the Rovers all day yesterday.

“It was a real moment. As they opened the gate, the security man said to me, “welcome home” and I nearly started crying.”

Joining the series when he was 16, Thomas grew up on the show saying it was “lovely” to reunite with the cast and crew.

He said: “I was 16 when I started there, and I wouldn’t be where I was now if it wasn’t for that show, and the people is what I missed.

“And I get to see all the same makeup artists, all the same crew, the cast, and it’s home, and it was so lovely. I’ve got a few more days next week as well, so I’m looking forward to it.”

After the near 10-year break, Thomas said his return to the soap was initiated by his onscreen mum Eileen Grimshaw, played by Sue Cleaver, who asked him to come back to the show to help with her exit storyline.

Earlier this year Cleaver announced her departure from Coronation street, after 25 years of playing Eileen, saying she wanted to step out of her comfort zone and try something new.

Thomas added: “Sue rang me. She said to me, would you come back for my exit storyline? And when Mother says you’ve got to do something, you do it.

“Spent all my childhood there, went into being a man, had a child and all these things. And now I’ve got three beautiful children.”

Thomas is hosting the ITV series 99 To Beat alongside his brother, Adam Thomas, who is best known for playing Donte Charles on the BBC school drama Waterloo Road.

He was also the 2018 Celebrity Big Brother winner and took home the Dancing On Ice crown in 2024 alongside skater Amani Fancy.