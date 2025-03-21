Red Nose Day hosts reveal current total stands at £17.5m

More than £17.5 million has been raised so far for Red Nose Day, TV presenter Rylan Clark announced.

“That amount of money will make a big difference to so many brilliant projects,” Alesha Dixon said following the reveal live on the annual programme that raises money for charity.

The night of comedy includes sketches from some of the biggest shows on the BBC, including Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators and Beyond Paradise.

Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Rylan Clark, Jonathan Ross, AJ Odudu, Alesha Dixon and Tom Allen (BBC/Comic Relief 2025/James Stack/PA)

Comedy character Chabuddy G from sitcom People Just Do Nothing told the Gladiators he was joining them as a new superhuman member of the show called Girth, Wind And Fire in one of the sketches.

The character, played by Asim Chaudhry, managed to win a challenge against Bionic (Matty Campbell) but CCTV confirmed “foul play” and Chabuddy G was banned for life from the show.

Comedians Russell Kane and Rachel Parris portrayed Strictly’s first amateur professional dancers, Melissa and Johnny, in another sketch.

The dancing duo had been selected due to the BBC One show’s “inclusivity rules, which require a certain percentage of professionals to be amateurs”.

They showed off their dance moves in a comical routine that appeared to impress the Strictly professionals, who then learned their 1990s-inspired moves.

Miranda Hart narrated the documentary-style comedy clip and later told the amateur dancers that both of their celebrity partners had managed to injure themselves, meaning they would have to exit the series.

Instead of performing on the show they were told they could dance during Red Nose Day and performed, live, to Everybody Get Up by Five before a quick dress change and follow-up performance with the professional dancers.

During the BBC One programme, popular sketches from across the years were shown, including when James Corden’s Smithy, from Gavin And Stacey, stumbled into an England football meeting.

Also on the show, Rock Choir performed Somewhere Only We Know by rock band Keane.

Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny Henry, who hosted his final Red Nose Day last year after almost four decades at the helm, reflected on the charity’s 40th anniversary.

“I can’t believe Comic Relief is turning the big 4-0. In some ways it feels like 1985 was, like, yesterday,” he said in a pre-recorded video.

Comic Relief 2025 presenters (BBC/Comic Relief/Hearst Magazines UK/ITVStudios/Freemantle/PA)

He spoke about how the charity had started following “a devastating famine in East Africa” in the 1980s and said the Noughties brought Sport Relief while the 2010s saw money funnelled towards helping those with malaria.

After reviewing the highlights, Sir Lenny added: “Please keep doing what you can to help, because doing good never gets old.”

TV presenter Davina McCall told viewers “we’re going back to the 1980s” when the evening kicked off.

Limahl, from English pop band Kajagoogoo, sang the group’s hit song Too Shy, before Carol Decker, from T’Pau, performed China In Your Hand.

Communities, workplaces, schools and families have helped raise more than £1.6 billion over the last 40 years, which has supported more than 100 million people, according to Comic Relief.

The charity has helped support communities by providing food, healthcare and shelter to those who need it most.

Sir Lenny co-founded the charity with Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis in 1985.