Jamie Laing’s running challenge for Comic Relief raises more than £2 million

Reality TV star Jamie Laing has raised more than £2 million during his running challenge in aid of Comic Relief.

The podcast host and former Made In Chelsea star, 36, crossed the finish line in Salford on Friday evening after setting off on Monday morning to tackle the 150-plus mile run.

Laing, who began the run at London’s Broadcasting House, was cheered on by a crowd of supporters on Friday as he ended his Ultra Marathon Man challenge in the northern city where Red Nose Day is being filmed.

He could be seen hugging his wife and reality star Sophie Habboo after passing the finish line.

On Laing’s final day, radio presenter Greg James ran alongside him in a wedding dress after BBC Radio 1 listeners helped to get Laing’s total over the £500,000 mark.

The challenge has now raised £2,007,114, according to a shared social media post from BBC Radio 1 and Comic Relief.

Laing previously said he was dedicating the challenge to those who might be suffering, especially from their mental health, referencing his own challenges dealing with “crippling anxiety” in his 20s.

Hosting Red Nose Day, which raises vital funds for causes across the UK, are presenters Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, Jonathan Ross, and Alesha Dixon.

The night of comedy will include sketches from some of the biggest shows on the BBC including Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators and Beyond Paradise.

Comic Relief: Funny For Money airs from 7pm on Friday March 21 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.