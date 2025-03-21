Comic Relief to celebrate 40 years with action-packed Red Nose Day

Comic Relief will be celebrating 40 years with an action-packed Red Nose Day on Friday.

Among the comedy acts, musical entertainment and live performances is a sketch involving Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas, who have reunited to play Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

It comes after the feuding Gallagher brothers announced their long-awaited reunion in August 2024 with a worldwide tour taking place this summer.

Hosting the show, which raises vital funds for causes across the UK, are presenters Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, Jonathan Ross and Alesha Dixon.

From 10pm onwards, comedian Tom Allen and Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu will take over the hosting slot on BBC Two.

The night of comedy will also include sketches from some of the biggest shows on the BBC including Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, and Beyond Paradise.

Throughout the night viewers will see how their donations could help people, with appeal films shining a light on issues including homelessness, poverty, domestic abuse, and childhood development.

A number of TV stars have taken on challenges in order to raise funds.

Radio 1 presenter Jamie Laing outside BBC Broadcasting House in London before his Red Nose Day Run (Ian West/PA)

Former star of Made In Chelsea, Jamie Laing, has undertaken an ultra-marathon challenge where he is running five ultra-marathons in five days, reaching the studio in Salford on Friday night.

Also in support of Red Nose Day, former racing driver and TV star Billy Monger stars in a documentary that follows his bid to become the youngest ever double leg amputee to complete an Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.

BBC One’s Morning Live presenters Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton are undertaking a 24-hour roller skating endurance test and this will air on Morning Live and across the full 24 hours on BBC iPlayer.

Ahead of the presenting gig, Ross, who presented the very first Comic Relief Red Nose Day in 1988, said: “I presented the first few years alongside Sir Lenny Henry and Griff Rhys Jones, and it was incredibly exciting to be involved.

“Over the years, I’ve stayed on the periphery, stepping in whenever asked. When they invited me back, it felt like a great way to commemorate the very first show.”

He added: “It’s a brilliant group. Over the years, Red Nose Day has evolved from a few presenters doing the whole show to a much bigger line-up with guest appearances.”

Russell Kane as part of the Strictly Come Dancing professional cast in a new Red Nose Day sketch (Comic Relief/PA)

In January, Comic Relief launched Red Nose Day with a video of Dame Joanna Lumley and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

In the clip, Chicken Shop Date host Dimoldenberg, 31, interrupts Absolutely Fabulous star Dame Joanna, 78, to offer her advice on how to rescript her monologue to make it more relevant to a younger audience

Actor and comedian Sir Lenny Henry and Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis co-founded the charity in 1985.

Communities, workplaces, schools and families have helped raise more than £1.6 billion over the last 40 years, which has supported more than 100 million people, according to Comic Relief.

The charity has helped support communities by providing food, healthcare and shelter to those who need it most.

Comic Relief: Funny For Money airs from 7pm on Friday March 21 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A greatest hits-style programme titled Comic Relief: 40 Years Of Funny airs from 10.40pm on BBC One.

Comedian Rosie Ramsey looks back over the best bits of 2025 in Comic Relief: Even More Funny For Money, airing on BBC One at 4.30pm on Saturday.