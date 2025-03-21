Andrew Garfield among stars to appear in new series of BBC genealogy show

Bafta-winning actor Andrew Garfield will take part in BBC genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are? to explore his family history.

The Spider-Man star will learn about his ancestors’ links to pre-war Poland, the Treblinka Nazi death camp and the Hollywood Hills in the latest series of the show.

Eight celebrities, including Garfield, will be taken around the world in the 22nd series of the BBC programme to unearth stories from their ancestors.

The 41-year old is best known for his portrayal of Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man, playing Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network and recently co-starring alongside actress Florence Pugh in the drama We Live In Time.

Andrew Garfield has starred in the Spider-Man films (Ian West/PA)

Simon Young, BBC head of history, said: “The stellar line-up this year is a real treat for our audiences. But so is the history, from the shock of a royal ancestor to epic stories of survival. And that’s why this series endures, because it hints at the amazing family micro-histories that make all of us who we are.”

Comedian Diane Morgan, best known for playing the clueless historian Philomena Cunk, will be joining the series to learn about her own history, uncovering her ancestor’s love story and brave fight for the rights of her illegitimate children.

Meanwhile, EastEnders star Ross Kemp will arrive in Casablanca to try to uncover a family mystery while discovering that his ancestor was a drummer boy during the Napoleonic wars.

British singer-songwriter Will Young will uncover he has both villains and royalty in his family tree while learning more about his grandfather’s experience as a Bomber Command pilot in the Second World War and being captured as a prisoner of war in Germany.

The star-studded cast also includes journalist Mishal Husain, comedian Aisling Bea, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and actor Layton Williams.

As celebrities search for answers, the series will take viewers across the UK and around the world including to Jamaica, Morocco, India, Poland, Germany, Ireland, the US and France.

Previous episodes saw British singer Olly Murs retrace his family line to Latvia where he discovered his long-lost great grandmother’s grave and learned that she had to give up her son, Murs’ grandfather, and was later imprisoned in a Nazi camp for eight years.

The new series of Who Do You Think You Are? launches on BBC One and iPlayer this spring.