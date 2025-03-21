Aimee Lou Wood ‘cut side of body open’ filming White Lotus scene with snake

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood has revealed she fell and cut one side of her body open while filming a scene with a snake for drama series The White Lotus.

Wood, 31, plays Chelsea in the third series of Mike White’s black comedy, and had a “fake leg” made for a scene where her character is bitten by a snake.

The actress said her co-star, US actor Walton Goggins, who has a fear of snakes, had “panic attacks in between takes” and was even bitten by the reptile.

Aimee Lou Wood stars in White Lotus series three (Ian West/PA)

“This amazing thing happened, a man came over to my house before I went to Thailand, he had this laser, he scanned my leg, then he created my leg,” Wood told The Jonathan Ross Show.

“He matched my skin and everything… the snake actually bit the fake leg. I have no idea what it was made out of.”

She added: “The snake bites my character, it’s all very symbolic… there’s a lot of snake symbolism and it’s the Year of the Snake now.

“She gets bitten and it’s not great but she’s alright because she’s weirdly robust in that way. But yes, the snake bit the fake leg.”

Asked if she got to keep the fake leg, Wood explained: “I think they had to throw it away because it had venom in it.

“The snake properly went for the leg. I was not near the fake leg. I pretended to see the snake and screamed which I found weirdly embarrassing.

“I’m not (scared of snakes). Walton – it’s his worst fear. It’s not the first time he’s had to interact with them (in a scene)… it’s his biggest phobia.”

Speaking more about her co-star, Wood said: “He was honestly having panic attacks in between takes, he was having to really gear himself up.

Walton Goggins was bitten by a snake during filming (Ian West/PA)

“One nipped him and he had to go to the hospital. I’m putting my full oomph into running away, I fell, cut all of this side of my body open… I had this mark on my shoulder. Snake day was quite chaotic!”

Asked if The White Lotus has led to her being recognised more, Wood said: “It was worse after Sex Education with the recognising.

“It had a cult following in America but didn’t quite take America. White Lotus feels very American. I’m being noticed there where I wasn’t before. Feels more intense.

“When I was out there filming, Jason (Isaacs) and I were the only non-Americans pretty much. You really have to match them. You have to really get in there with like, ‘Yeah, come on!’ You can’t be blase.”

Also on The Jonathan Ross Show are Sir Stephen Fry, who talks about hosting quiz show Jeopardy!, Irish comedian Joanne McNally and rapper and TV chef Big Zuu.

Music comes from Yungblud, who also joins the guests on the sofa before performing.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.20pm on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player.