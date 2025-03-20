U2 to make history as first Irish songwriters awarded Ivors Academy fellowship

Rock band U2 will make history as the first Irish songwriters to be awarded an Ivors Academy fellowship.

Frontman Bono, guitarist Daniel Evans “The Edge”, drummer Larry Mullen Jr and bass player Adam Clayton will all receive the highest honour the organisation bestows.

They follow in the footsteps of Sir Elton John, Kate Bush, Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen, who have all been fellows of the academy.

U2 performing on stage at Croke Park in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Bono, 64, said: “We were a band before we could play, let alone write songs… In fact it was our inability to play other people’s songs that kicked off our own songwriting.

“Early musical heroes like The Ramones, Patti Smith, The Clash were our inspiration. There’s alchemy at play, turning base metals into gold… your shite into gold would be another way of putting it.”

Formed in Dublin in 1976, the band went on to have a string of hits with songs including Vertigo, Beautiful Day and Desire.

Clayton, 65, said: “To be recognised in this way by The Ivors Academy feels very special indeed. The appreciation of one’s peers is a humbling honour and we are immensely grateful.

“We’ve been playing our songs in this country for over 45 years, thank you to all those who have not just supported us, but carried us… producers, engineers, crew, fans, management, label.”

Mullen Jr, 63, added: “Making music collectively, as we’ve done for close to 50 years, has been an incredible experience and privilege for the four of us and I believe it’s a testament to a band that values individual creativity and independence of mind.

“We are grateful to each other and very grateful to The Ivors Academy for recognising us with this award.”

Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “With fearless poetic lyricism always centre-stage in panoramic musical vistas, the sound of U2 has redefined the fabric of popular music.

“Their songs are sweeping catalysts: hymnals and rallying cries. U2’s induction into Fellowship honours their seminal contributions to music through exceptional songwriting craft.”

The Irish rock band were ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 20 years ago and have accumulated a total of 22 Grammys.

Earlier in the year, then-US president Joe Biden presented the highest American civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Bono, who is known for campaigning against poverty and supporting those with HIV/Aids.

The Ivors will take place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday May 22.