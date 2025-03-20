Slow Horses actor Kadiff Kirwan ‘elated’ to guest star in Doctor Who

Slow Horses star Kadiff Kirwan has said he is “elated” to be guest-starring in the next series of Doctor Who.

The actor, 36, known for playing MI5 agent Marcus Longridge in the popular spy show, will join the 15th Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) for an intergalactic journey.

Kirwan said: “I feel elated to be joining the rich legacy of actors who have guest-starred in Doctor Who.

“(Writers) Russell T Davies and Juno Dawson have truly outdone themselves with this episode in what I can only describe as an intergalactic gargantuan extravaganza.

“It’s packed with gravity-defying mastery beyond imagination, and being a part of it is an absolute dream. Strap in Whovians, this one is gonna rock your world!”

The news follows the announcement that his Slow Horses co-stars Christopher Chung and Freddie Fox will guest-star in the next series.

Also featured in Gatwa’s second series as the time-travelling alien is Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

Showrunner Davies said: “We’re so lucky in Cardiff to open the doors to world-class talent, and it’s been a riot, getting to work with Kadiff.

“I’ve loved his work on TV, and stage for a long time, so when we realised he was available and happy to come on board, that was truly a great day in the office!”

Kadiff, who played Aaron in TV series Chewing Gum, has also starred in 2018’s Mary Queen Of Scots and 2022’s My Policeman.

Doctor Who will air on April 12 at 8am on BBC iPlayer and later that day on BBC One.