Rivals’ Danny Dyer says ‘surprise’ best actor award is a ‘revelation’

Rivals star Danny Dyer has said his “surprise” best actor win at the Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards 2025 was a “revelation” to him.

The 47-year-old won the award at Thursday’s ceremony in London for his role as Freddie Jones in the Disney+ drama, which is adapted from a novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, and depicts the ruthless world of independent television in 1986.

Speaking about winning the gong, Dyer, who played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders between 2013 and 2022, told the PA news agency: “Well, for me personally as an actor, it’s a surprise.

Dyer said his award came as a ‘surprise’ (Ian West/PA)

“I watched it as a viewer as well, because as much as Fred (his character) is in it, and he’s an important part of it, there was a lot when he’s not.

“So when I watched the whole series, I was so proud, choked up, to be part of something so brilliant and surrounded by such incredible actors.

“Honestly, I was taken away by it, so to be nominated, as a good actor in it, is a revelation to me. I’ve been around a long time.”

The show’s producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins joked to PA that Dyer was “not a bad actor”.

He said: “He’s incredible, and what’s been brilliant is bringing Dan in to a whole new audience.

“We all knew how wonderful he is, but it’s been really special, and Rivals, I’ve been trying to put Rivals on the television for years, and to create a show that people are re-watching and re-watching.

“I spoke to someone the other day and she’d rewatched it 14 times.”

Dyer Dyer, who has said former EastEnders producer Treadwell-Collins “took a risk” hiring him for the soap, said: “Well TikTok has gone crazy for it, really going into it on a very deep level.

“I’m not on TikTok, I’m pushing 50, but my daughter is, she shows me a lot of stuff and this has really tapped into a lot of young Americans, women, that are so dying for season two.”

The actor also spoke about the impact of Netflix series Adolescence, which examines so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture, which has led to misogyny online and bullying using social media.

Dyer said of the show: “I think this is something we need to tap into, and I think this has maybe done it.

“We need to find out what’s going on with our young boys, and weirdly, television is the platform, because it ain’t going to be politicians, let’s have it right.”

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office’s Gwyneth Hughes took home best writer for the dramatisation of the Horizon IT scandal.

Speaking about the award, she told PA: “It means huge amounts to me, especially as the writer.

“Because accolades are lovely coming from anywhere, but if it comes from a whole bunch of people who actually know what it’s like to sit in a darkened room, in front of an empty screen, that’s really nice, so I’m absolutely thrilled.”

The awards, which have been running for more than 50 years, also saw Baby Reindeer actress Jessica Gunning win best actress, Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl win best drama or miniseries, and Gavin & Stacey: The Finale win best comedy.