New Assassin’s Creed release hailed as ‘blast to play’ by reviewers

The latest instalment of Assassin’s Creed has been described as a “blast to play” and “a massive success”.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, released on Thursday, is the 14th instalment in the game series and is set in medieval Japan.

It is the follow-up to 2023’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and sees players follow two protagonists – Naoe, a young woman building her own resistance movement after her father is murdered and her home is torn apart, and Yasuke, a slave turned samurai.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has led to rave reviews (Ubisoft/PA)

TechRadar gave the game four and a half stars out of five, saying it is “a massive success and a winning combination of stealth and steel”.

Their review added: “It’s a fantastic entry in the open-world RPG line of games in the stealth series and the most refined version of that style yet, with satisfying and rewarding exploration, brilliant combat, and a dual protagonist system that really works. Even a few minor quibbles can’t hold it back.”

The Guardian gave it four stars, with their reviewer saying: “While I did find myself getting annoyed running back and forth between quest givers, I still can’t stop thinking about Shadows. Excellent performances and emotionally resonant moments.

“Few other games have done such a good job with this setting, as you run through lush bamboo forests before scaling ancient castle walls and sneaking inside to steal treasures. These moments of brilliance more than compensate for its weaker points.”

Meanwhile, Gamespot’s review raved that “Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an absolute blast to play.

“It’s a story that has incredible moments between Naoe and fellow protagonist Yasuke but largely feels listless during its muddled second act.”

Assassin’s Creed was first released in 2007 and remains one of the dominating franchises in the industry for its detailed fictional storylines set in lost periods of history, bringing players back to the likes of the Third Crusade, Imperial China or the shores of Norway ahead of a Viking raid.

Another review, from tech publication The Verge, said: “Ubisoft has invested time into recreating this era of Japan with exacting detail. Locations are rendered from their real-life counterparts and given codex entries that delve into their stories with a historian’s level of specificity.

“The locations and events are not treated as mere set dressing, but as living, breathing entities invested with the same weight and respect as they are in real life. When you encounter the first Torii gate, the game warns you to respect what the structure represents by not climbing all over it, and it feels good honouring that request.

“That level of care is why, 35 hours in, I haven’t grown tired of what is, on pixel, unforgivable tedium.”

Eurogamer gave Shadows four stars out of five, saying: “Majestic in scope, impressive in detail, Assassin’s Creed Shadows honours the beauty of feudal Japan, even if its strongest moments are saved for the personal stories of its two protagonists.”

The reviews come after its publishing company, Ubisoft, faced significant setbacks in recent years with a falling stock price, strikes, and harassment allegations against former bosses.

The publishing company is also behind the Prince of Persia, Tom Clancy’s franchise and 2024 game Star Wars Outlaws.

Assassin’s Creed has also integrated big names into the franchise including Frozen star Kristen Bell, who voiced the character Lucy Stillman in the first three games.

The game was adapted into a film in 2016 starring Irish-German actor, Michael Fassbender, who plays Callum “Cal” Lynch, a man who gains the skills of a Master Assassin when he is forced to explore the memories of his ancestor Aguilar de Nerha during the Spanish Inquisition.