Danny Dyer and Jessica Gunning win best actor and actress at BPG Awards 2025

Rivals actor Danny Dyer and Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning have won best actor and actress at the Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards 2025.

The awards, which have been running for more than 50 years, aim to celebrate outstanding achievements in television, streaming and audio.

Dyer won the best actor gong for his role as Freddie Jones in the Disney+ drama series, while Gunning won best actress for her performance as Martha Scott, an obsessed stalker in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

Gunning took home the best actress award for her role in Baby Reindeer (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere, ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, a dramatisation of the Horizon IT scandal, won best drama series and best writer for Gwyneth Hughes, while best single drama or miniseries went to Aardman Animations’ Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which aired on BBC One on Christmas Day.

Another show which first aired on BBC One on Christmas Day, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, won best comedy, while BBC reality gameshow The Traitors’ second series won best entertainment.

Best documentary series went to the BBC’s Freddie Flintoff: Field Of Dreams On Tour, while best single documentary or miniseries was awarded to the BBC’s Boybands Forever, which explores life in the biggest boybands of the 1990s.

The Traitors stars Alexander Dragonetti, Diane Carson, and Francesca Rowan-Plowden at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards (Ian West/PA)

In the audio categories, Ellen E Jones won best radio presenter for Screenshot on BBC Radio 4, while Three Million, which aired on the same channel, uncovering the story of the Bengal famine in British India during the Second World War, took home best radio programme.

Kill List, a podcast which uncovered the truth of a secret kill list on the dark net, won best podcast.

Gavin And Stacey’s James Corden and Ruth Jones at the awards (Ian West/PA)

The BPG breakthrough award for emerging talent went to Bella Maclean for her standout performance as Agatha ‘Taggie’ O’Hara in Rivals, while the emerging creator award was given to TikTok star Big Manny, who has captivated audiences with his entertaining and educational science content.

Three previously announced special awards were also presented, with the BPG jury award for excellence in British drama going to the team behind Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light, while Anne Mensah, vice president of content at Netflix, received the jury prize for outstanding TV executive.

Jane Featherstone, co-founder and executive producer of Sister Pictures, was honoured with the Harvey Lee award for outstanding contribution to broadcasting.

BPG chairwoman Manori Ravindran said of the awards: “As a journalist, I know first-hand how much passion and expertise go into covering this industry, which is why the BPG Awards are so special.

“Coveted by the industry, these awards stand apart because they are chosen independently by the critics, correspondents and writers who live and breathe TV and audio.

“This year’s winners represent the very best of British storytelling: bold dramas, captivating documentaries and groundbreaking entertainment that reflect the richness of our industry.

“These awards celebrate the talent, creativity and impact of television, streaming and audio in shaping conversations and inspiring audiences.

“A huge thank you to our sponsors for making this celebration possible.”