Tanita Tikaram returns to London after almost a decade for a live performance

Singer-songwriter Tanita Tikaram will return to the capital after almost a decade for a live stage performance.

The 55-year old British singer will perform at this year’s EFG London Jazz Festival, taking the stage on Saturday November 15 at the Royal Festival Hall.

Known for her breakthrough album, Ancient Heart, the German-born singer will return to her hometown of London after eight years to perform new music as well as revisit her classic hits with a band “of all ages and different backgrounds”.

Posting the news on Instagram, Tikaram said: “I have been going to see shows at Festival Hall since I was a teenager and I’m absolutely humbled to finally perform with my wonderful band in this concert hall which has been part of so my (sic) most treasured musical experiences.

“One of the best music festivals around and excited beyond words to be a part of this year’s line up.”

The pop-folk star has released nine studio albums with two making it to the UK top ten, including her debut album Ancient Heart and The Sweet Keeper.

She added: “It is my home city and as a music fan the home of some of my most treasured memories.

“I can’t wait to share new music and sounds, and take a fresh look at classics with my wonderful band of all ages and different backgrounds, blending contemporary classical, folk, indie, pop and electronic music.”

She was nominated for the British Female Award at the 1989 Brits but lost out to the Scottish singer-songwriter, Annie Lennox.

The singer last performed in London in 2017 at the Barbican and took on the acoustic stage at Glastonbury in 2024.