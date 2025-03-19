Max George confirmed for The War Of The Worlds tour after recovery from surgery

The Wanted star Max George has returned to work following his recovery from heart surgery and will perform in the UK and European tour of The War Of The Worlds.

In February, the singer, 36, revealed he had a second operation weeks after he was fitted with a pacemaker after being diagnosed with a “2:1 block in my heart”, a condition where the heart beats more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm.

George was originally announced for the 2025 tour of Jeff Wayne’s musical back in April 2024.

He will feature alongside his girlfriend and former EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who will be playing his on-stage wife, Beth.

George said: “Hey everyone! I’m absolutely buzzing that I’m still able to perform as Parson Nathaniel in The War Of The Worlds.

“Obviously, the last few months have been rough, but after a lot of hard work and rehabilitation, I’m back to my best and I’ll be performing throughout the whole tour.

“Getting to do this with Maisie is an experience I’m sure I’ll never forget.”

It comes after The Wanted 2.0 postponed their Manchester Cathedral concert in February after George said he would not be “well enough in time” following his second heart operation.

Wayne said: “What a wonderful announcement to make, to be able to say that Max is fit again and joining us on this fantastic UK and European tour.

“Max’s health has been our key priority since he became ill, but under doctor’s guidance, he’s managed to fight his way back to fitness.

“Max is a born fighter, and we’re delighted he’s back to good health and able to tour with us.”

The tour will also feature Busted’s Charlie Simpson as The Sung Thoughts of the Journalist, and Enter Shikari’s frontman Rou Reynolds as The Artilleryman.

The musical, conducted by Wayne, features Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson in 3D holography as The Journalist, who recounts his story of survival from the Martian invasion of 1898.

George got to know former soap star Smith, 23, when they both competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, but they have said previously that their romance began in 2022.

Maisie Smith and Max George (James Manning/PA)

George revealed he had gone to hospital in a social media post in December 2024 and updated fans while he recovered from a pacemaker fitting, a follow-up surgery, and a lung biopsy.

He is most known for singing in pop band The Wanted, comprised of Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes and Tom Parker – who died at the age of 33 in 2022 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The Wanted 2.0 has seen Kaneswaran and George reunite as a duo to perform the group’s songs, with the full band having not toured since Parker’s death.

The War of The World’s The Spirit Of Man tour begins in Hull on March 28 with further dates in cities including Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Brighton and London.