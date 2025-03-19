Guns N’ Roses announce ‘amicable’ exit of long-time drummer Frank Ferrer

Guns N’ Roses have said drummer Frank Ferrer has left the band after 19 years.

Ferrer, 58, joined frontman Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan in June 2006.

On Wednesday, the rock band posted a statement on X, saying: “Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run.

“The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.

“Frank first joined (the band) during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan.

“His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.”

The post also said: “Thank you, Frank. For the friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the last 19 years.”

The band’s original drummer was Rob Gardner, before Steven Adler took over and played on their debut 1987 album Appetite For Destruction, featuring the tracks Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City, and Sweet Child O’ Mine.

Axl Rose founded the chart-topping band in 1984 (Robert Paul/PA)

Ferrer replaced Brain, real name Bryan Mantia, who became Guns N’ Roses drummer in 2000.

Rose founded the chart-topping band with guitarist Izzy Stradlin in 1984 before they were joined by McKagan and Slash.

The lead singer fell out with England-born Slash, real name Saul Hudson, in the mid-1990s and they stopped talking to each other.

The band split in 1996 and Rose decided not to attend their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2012, with another ex-drummer Matt Sorum, McKagan, Slash and Adler attending instead.

After resolving their long-running feud, the key members reunited for the Coachella festival in California in 2016.

Guns N’ Roses headlined the Glastonbury festival in 2023 and are touring the world in 2025.