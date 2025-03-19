Culture Secretary speaks of ‘regret’ over decision to end River City TV show

Scotland’s Culture Secretary has spoken of his “regret” over the axing of BBC Scotland’s River City soap opera.

The broadcaster confirmed earlier this week that the drama – which has been on air for more than 20 years – will have its final series in autumn 2026.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said he had “concerns” that the decision to end the show could result in a loss of training opportunities in the TV sector.

Meanwhile, First Minister John Swinney told journalists he was “sorry to see it go”.

Mr Swinney said he had watched the show “a long time ago”, adding that he did not really “have much time for soap operas in life in general these days”.

His comments came as Mr Robertson told MSPs at Holyrood he too had tuned in to watch events in the fictional area of Shieldinch, where the show is set.

Mr Robertson said: “My view in terms of the ending of River City is one of regret.

“Like many people I have watched it over the last 20 years.”

He added: “I do have concerns about the announcement that has been made in particular because of the training and opportunities that have been provided by River City over the decades.”

Mr Robertson said he had asked the BBC to “interact fully” with trade unions on the issue of future training opportunities.

River City, filmed at Dumbarton Studios near Glasgow, has featured the likes of Sam Heughan, who went on to start in Outlander, and Lorraine McIntosh from Deacon Blue, while Lorraine Kelly and singer Susan Boyle are among those who made cameo appearances.

BBC Scotland said the decision to axe the show reflects a change in viewing patterns as audiences move away from long-running series and are drawn towards shows with shorter runs.