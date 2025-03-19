Ant and Dec quiz show Limitless Win extended for two more series

Presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host two more series of ITV game show Limitless Win.

The ITV quiz programme sees contestants answer questions with no limit to how much money they could win while facing the risk of leaving empty-handed if they give a wrong answer.

Presented by the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosts, Ant and Dec, the show will return to screens in 2026 and 2027 along with a Christmas special this December.

McPartlin said: “We’re really pleased that Limitless Win is coming back for another two series and some Christmas specials.

“People stop us all the time saying how much they love the show and play along with their family. It’s exciting it’s such a hit with viewers.”

The series is one of the few that offers a limitless cash jackpot, giving away more than £3.5 million since it launched in 2022.

Contestants can opt to bank the cash they make or continue up the “limitless money ladder” to try their luck and win more.

Donnelly said: “We’d love to go further up the ladder than we’ve ever been.

“We want the contestants to go as high as possible. That’s the magic of Limitless Win, you never know, you might just know the exact answer to the question!”

Presenters Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly (Ant and Dec) host Limitless Win (Ian West/PA)

Gemma Nightingale, executive producer of Limitless Win, said: “We can’t wait for more people to take on the Limitless Ladder, and I’m keeping everything crossed that our new contestants will climb higher into the millions than ever before.”

The game show was last on screen for its fourth series in January.

The series saw NHS workers, Helen and Charlie, make Limitless Win history as they took home £1 million in the second episode of series three.

Along with presenting I’m A Celebrity, the Geordie pair are also known for hosting Britain’s Got Talent and previously fronted Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The duo also played PJ and Duncan in CBBC series Byker Grove, and performed together as a pop duo under their characters’ names scoring a number one hit with Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble in 1994.