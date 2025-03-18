US actor Justin Theroux weds Nicole Brydon Bloom in Mexico

US actors Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom have married in a ceremony held next to a beach in Mexico.

Mulholland Drive star Theroux, 53, and The Gilded Age actress Bloom, 30, who met in 2022, got married at Hotel Esencia in Xpu Ha on Saturday March 15, according to fashion publication Vogue.

Bloom wore a dress designed by Victoria Beckham while Theroux wore a suit by Ralph Lauren.

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux (Doug Peters/PA)

“On a weekend upstate with some friends, Victoria Beckham sweetly asked what I was planning to wear,” Bloom told the magazine.

“Justin has known David (Beckham) for many years and we met Victoria last summer.

“In December, we had a couples weekend upstate with David, Victoria, and our close friends Zanna and Rassi — their twins were our flower girls!

“I showed her a few of my (dress) options and she suddenly, and hilariously, started describing what she envisioned for my gown — something more ethereal, flowy, and light for the sand, with tulle and soft flowers —it sounded like a dream.”

“We weren’t quite sure if she was serious or not,” Theroux said.

Victoria Beckham designed Nicole Brydon Bloom’s dress (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

“But she absolutely was. A few weeks later, Nicole was in London for fittings.”

Bloom added: “I have always adored Victoria’s style and her vision was exactly what I was hoping for, so when she so generously offered to make my dress, I was so grateful and overjoyed.

“The dress was perfect — elegant and timeless while also youthful and just a little sexy.”

Speaking about the day of their wedding, Bloom said: “We had initially wanted to get married down by the water, but when we woke up on Saturday morning, the wind was incredibly strong and sand was whipping around.

“We pulled the ceremony back into a tucked away cove. The ocean was still visible but we were protected under a canopy of palm trees.”

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston arriving for the 85th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles (Ian West/PA)

Theroux said: “All I’ll say is, it was wonderful. Ceremonies with vows are about the words contained within them. And they are better left un-described here.

“That being said, the officiant said some wonderful things, and my wife was just … well, incredibly touching. I was very moved.”

The actor also said their first dance to I’ve Told Every Little Star by Linda Scott – a song that features in Mulholland Drive – was a “homage” to the film’s director, the late David Lynch.

Theroux was previously married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston. The couple announced their split in 2018.