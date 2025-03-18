TV presenter Fearne Cotton says she wants to have ‘more fun’ in her 40s

TV presenter Fearne Cotton has said she wants to have “more fun” in her 40s because she has been “missing out”.

The 43-year old podcast host told Women’s Health UK she is ready for more fun and wants to “cook for everyone” now she is middle aged.

Cotton is best known for being a TV and BBC radio presenter, and also hosts her own podcast, Happy Place.

She said: “I’ve dedicated the past 12 years to being a mum and building Happy Place. I still want to do all of that, but I’ve been missing out on just having fun.

“Now I’m in my 40s, I want more fun; to see mates, have lunches at my house and cook for everyone, go on little nights out and dinners and not care so much about getting back late.

“Feeling joyful, happy and boosted by good people is so important for your health.”

Her comments come months after she had two benign tumours removed from her jaw and announced her split from her husband of 10 years, musician Jesse Wood.

The mother of four has son Rex and daughter Honey with Wood, and also has two more children, Arthur and Lola, from a previous relationship.

Since her recovery she said she found the healing process “fascinating”.

She said: “I think anything related to your health does slightly stop you in your tracks.

Fearne Cotton (Ian West/PA)

“I didn’t feel too worried or scared. I found the whole process of healing so fascinating.

“I was just watching Bad Sisters and my face was healing, without me telling it to do it.

“It was a good reminder to look after myself more thoroughly and made me feel grateful for my health.”

On her podcast, Cotton interviews guests about what happiness means to them.

The broadcaster began her career in the late-1990s presenting children’s television shows for GMTV, CITV and CBBC.

She went on to host Top Of The Pops and The Xtra Factor before becoming the first regular female presenter of the Radio 1 Chart Show in 2007, going on to present her own weekday 10am show on the station from 2009.

Cotton hosts Sounds Of The 90s with Fearne Cotton on BBC Radio 2.