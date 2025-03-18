The Cure’s Robert Smith to curate Royal Albert Hall’s Teenage Cancer Trust gigs

The Cure’s Robert Smith is to take over from Roger Daltrey as curator of the Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts for 2026.

It comes after The Who frontman announced he would be stepping down from the role after more than 20 years, following the 2025 events, which include performances from Daltrey’s band, The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter and The Corrs.

Speaking about taking on the role, Smith, 65, said: “Teenage Cancer Trust does the most fantastic work, and it is a great honour – and a real thrill – to be asked to curate the 2026 shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

Roger Daltrey recently stepped down as the curator having founded the concert series in 2000 (Ian West/PA)

“I can promise it will be a very memorable week.”

The concerts were founded in 2000 by Daltrey, who stepped back from figurehead duties in 2024, but remains an honorary patron of the charity.

Speaking about being replaced by Smith, the 81-year-old said: “It has not been easy to find the right curator for the week of concerts in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, but it’s with great excitement that I can announce that Robert Smith has signed up for 2026.

“With The Cure’s long and outstanding support for Teenage Cancer Trust, Robert appreciates the vital work this charity does.

“The concerts have become an essential fixture in the music calendar, featuring some of the world’s greatest artists.

“It has been a challenge to find the right person to take them on – but Robert, a true musical great, is the perfect curator for the 2026 concerts.”

As lead singer of The Cure, Smith has achieved four UK top 10 singles and two UK number one albums, they are best known for songs such as The Lovecats, In Between Days and Friday I’m In Love, as well as the album Disintegration (1989).

The goth group recently topped the charts with Songs Of A Lost World, their 14th studio album, which was released in November 2024.

Jamie Johnson, head of music and entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Robert has been a dedicated supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, and his involvement will bring extraordinary performances to this iconic week while helping us raise essential funds.

“These funds ensure we can continue to provide vital specialist services for young people facing cancer within the NHS.

“You only get one chance at being young, and cancer threatens to turn lives upside down. Without the right support, the impact can be devastating. We cannot thank Robert enough for helping us make sure that no young person faces cancer alone.”

Teenage Cancer Trust has also announced a day of music curated by independent record label Erased Tapes for Saturday, March 29, which will replace a planned GK Barry live show.

The event will see Penguin Cafe, Daniel Brandt, Douglas Dare and Hatis Noit perform, with tickets on sale from Wednesday, March 19.

Speaking about the new addition, Daltrey said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the planned Teenage Cancer Trust event on the Saturday 29th had to be postponed.

“So I can’t thank Penguin Cafe enough for stepping up for the charity at such short notice. Erased Tapes will be curating the rest of the line-up for the evening so this is going to be a very special night of independent music at the Royal Albert Hall. Don’t miss it.”