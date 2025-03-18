Rory McIlroy features in trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 as release date revealed

A trailer shows Northern Irish pro golfer Rory McIlroy looking set to compete against the Happy Gilmore character as comedian Adam Sandler returns to playing the aggressive, failed hockey player.

The original hit comedy movie, which saw Sandler as Happy trying to make the PGA Tour and earn a cash prize to save his grandmother from financial ruin, was a cult hit.

For the sequel, Modern Family star Julie Bowen returns as his love interest Virginia, along with Flubber actor Christopher McDonald as Happy’s rival, and Hollywood star Ben Stiller.

Musician Bad Bunny, and US football star Travis Kelce, the boyfriend of American pop superstar Taylor Swift, have joined the cast of Happy Gilmore 2.

A teaser for the sequel sees the release date confirmed as this summer, and Happy appearing to have become a success, with a statue head showing him on par with US golfers Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

The trailer then sees Happy returning to golf, saying: “I haven’t swung a club in years, I’m a little intimidated, all these guys hit it big now.”

McIlroy is then shown on the green along with US golfer Bryson DeChambeau, before a montage is played of Happy re-learning how to play golf, cosying up with Virginia, and breaking things.

Sandler and Tim Herlihy, who co-wrote the first movie, have returned to pen the second one as Kyle Newacheck, known for his work on What We Do In The Shadows, returns to direct.

The original film, starring Carl Weathers, who died last year, became a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s and sparked lots of golfers referencing Happy’s running golf swing on tours.

Happy Gilmore 2 airs on Netflix on July 25.