Queen, Herbie Hancock and Barbara Hannigan awarded 2025 Polar Music Prize

British band Queen, US jazz legend Herbie Hancock and Canadian soprano Barbara Hannigan have all been awarded the Polar Music Prize for 2025.

Founded by Abba publisher, lyricist and manager Stig ‘Stikkan’ Anderson, the gong celebrates the power and importance of music, and is awarded to individuals, groups or institutions for excellence in the world of music.

Marie Ledin, managing director of the award, said: “It is our immense privilege to honour and award these three laureates the 2025 Polar Music Prize.

Herbie Hancock is best known for the pioneering album Head Hunters (Herbie Hancock/PA)

“Queen, a band synonymous with the very fabric of pop culture, have made an impact on music that spans decades, generations and genres. They are a most deserving recipient, beloved the world over.

“Herbie Hancock is a musical legend and tour de force. His music has pushed boundaries in jazz, funk soul and R&B, and we are thrilled to honour his enduring legacy.

“Barbara Hannigan is a presence like no other, a passionate soprano and conductor of a unique and courageous path.

“We are looking forward to celebrating all three recipients at this year’s event.”

Queen drummer Roger Taylor hailed his group’s “very recognisable” sound after the award win was announced.

The pop rock band said in a joint statement: “We are highly and deeply honoured to be given the Polar Music Prize this year. It’s incredible, thank you so much.”

Founded in 1970, and made up of the late Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon, Queen have had six UK number one singles and 10 UK number one albums, they are best known for songs such as Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

Hancock, 84, said of his award win: “The Polar Music Prize is a prestigious honour, and I am both thrilled and humbled to be a recipient.

“The laureates who have come before me have left an indelible mark on humanity through their profound examples of inspiration and dedication.”

The Chicago-born bandleader has won 14 Grammy Awards and is best known for albums such as the pioneering jazz-funk fusion record Head Hunters, along with his work with the Miles Davis Quintet.

Singer and conductor Hannigan said of her win: “I am deeply moved and humbled to receive this year’s Polar Music Prize.

Barbara Hannigan is both a singer and conductor (Marco Borggreve/PA)

“Thank you so much for including me among this incredible and inspiring group of laureates.”

The Grammy Award-winning 53-year-old is known for her performances of contemporary classical music, and is a guest conductor of the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra and L’Orchestre De Chambre De Lausanne, and an associate artist with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Previous winners of the Polar Music Prize have included Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Stooges singer Iggy Pop.

The Polar Music Prize is awarded by an independent, 11-member board who select the winners from nominations from the public and the International Music Council.