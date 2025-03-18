Designing Nicole Brydon Bloom’s gown for Theroux wedding was honour – Beckham

Victoria Beckham has said designing Nicole Brydon Bloom’s gown was an “honour”, after the US star tied the knot with actor Justin Theroux on a beach in Mexico.

Mulholland Drive star Theroux, 53, and The Gilded Age actress Bloom, 30, who met in 2022, reportedly married at Hotel Esencia in Xpu Ha on Saturday March 15.

Bloom wore a dress designed by Beckham while Theroux wore a suit by Ralph Lauren.

Beckham wrote on X: “Congratulations #NicoleBrydonBloom on your beautiful wedding to #JustinTheroux!

“Designing your gown was such an honour and it was incredible to see it come to life on your special day. All my love to you both. Kisses, Victoria.”

Bloom thanked Beckham on Instagram, saying she created “the most ethereal, dreamy wedding dress”.

“I loved every minute of this day and every minute in this gown,” she added.

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux (Doug Peters/PA)

Bloom told Vogue magazine that the selection came about when Beckham “sweetly asked what I was planning to wear”, who she got to know due to Theroux and former England footballer David Beckham being friends.

“I showed her a few of my (dress) options and she suddenly, and hilariously, started describing what she envisioned for my gown — something more ethereal, flowy, and light for the sand, with tulle and soft flowers —it sounded like a dream,” Bloom added.

“Theroux said they “weren’t quite sure” if former Spice Girl Beckham “was serious or not”, and soon took Bloom for fittings.

Victoria Beckham designed Nicole Brydon Bloom’s dress (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

Bloom added: “I have always adored Victoria’s style and her vision was exactly what I was hoping for, so when she so generously offered to make my dress, I was so grateful and overjoyed.

“The dress was perfect — elegant and timeless while also youthful and just a little sexy.”

Speaking about the day of their wedding, Bloom said that “pulled the ceremony back into a tucked away cove” due to the wind being “incredibly strong” by the shore.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston arriving for the 85th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles (Ian West/PA)

Theroux said: “All I’ll say is, it was wonderful. Ceremonies with vows are about the words contained within them. And they are better left un-described here.

“That being said, the officiant said some wonderful things, and my wife was just … well, incredibly touching. I was very moved.”

The actor also said their first dance to I’ve Told Every Little Star by Linda Scott, a song that features in Mulholland Drive, was a “homage” to the film’s director, the late David Lynch.

Theroux was previously married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

The couple announced their split in 2018.