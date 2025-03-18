Catherine Tate to star in Sleeping Beauty pantomime at the London Palladium

Actress and comedian Catherine Tate is to play a wicked fairy in the London Palladium’s forthcoming production of the pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

Comedian Julian Clary and actor Nigel Havers will also star in the show, being staged from December 2025 to January 2026.

Tate, known for her eponymous comedy show, plays Carabosse the Wicked Fairy – with Clary portaying King Julian.

Nigel Havers will also feature (John Walton/PA)

Tate, 55, said: “After seeing last year’s Palladium panto, I just couldn’t resist being part of this fabulous tradition – especially for its very special 10th season.

“I’m super excited to be in Sleeping Beauty – it’s going to be so much fun, especially getting to play the baddie and share the stage with the wonderful Julian Clary.

“Roll on rehearsals – I can’t wait to get started.”

Both Clary and Havers starred in the London Palladium’s production of Cinderella in 2016, which was the first panto to be brought to the historic venue in 30 years.

Havers plays Keeper of the Privy, comedian and ventriloquist Paul Zerdin stars as The Great Zerdini, and social media star Rob Madge stars as the Diva of Dreams.

Actor and comedian Jon Culshaw plays King Julian’s Private Detective, with theatre star Emily Lane playing Princess Beauty and Amonik Melaco starring as the Prince.

Michael Harrison, director and producer, said: “Since we returned pantomime to The London Palladium, the response of our wonderful audiences has been thrilling.

Julian Clary stars in the London Palladium’s Sleeping Beauty (Ian West/PA)

“Now, as we begin preparations for our tenth production, I can’t wait to welcome Catherine Tate to the company of Sleeping Beauty, and also to thank everyone who has contributed to bringing pantomime so magnificently back to London’s home of variety.

“We plan to celebrate our 10th anniversary in true Palladium panto style, and will be pulling out all the stops to mark this incredible milestone with the scale and spectacle that our audiences so enjoy.

“Every single seat, including all our standing room, sold out for last year’s Robin Hood……so don’t sleep on getting tickets.”

Sleeping Beauty will run from December 6 2025 to January 11 2026 at The London Palladium.

General public booking opens at 10am on March 28.