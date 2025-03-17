The Vivienne death: What is ketamine and how popular is it in the UK?

The family of The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, have said the drag artist died after taking ketamine.

Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK under their drag name, was found dead at the age of 32 at their home in Cheshire on January 5.

Their manager and friend Simon Jones said he and Williams’ family felt it was “important to say how James tragically died”, after they reportedly died from a cardiac arrest caused by the anaesthetic ketamine.

The Vivienne won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Danny Lawson/PA)

After sharing the cause of death, Jones said he and Williams’ family hoped to work with mental health and addiction service Adferiad to “raise vital awareness and give information on how to get help if you are struggling with ketamine usage”.

Here the PA news agency takes a closer look at ketamine and how popular it is in the UK:

– What is ketamine?

According to the UK national anti-drug advisory service Frank, ketamine is a general anaesthetic that reduces sensations in the body which can make users feel dream-like and detached, chilled, relaxed and happy, but also confused and nauseated.

It can be used for both humans and animals.

The Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust website says ketamine is a licensed anaesthetic drug that can also be used as an “off-label” treatment for depression, because it has not been licensed for use as an antidepressant in the UK.

It says that its brief rapid antidepressant effect has been confirmed in many several clinical trials over the last 20 years.

A closely related version, nasal esketamine, is licensed but has not been approved for routine NHS use, mainly because of cost.

– Is ketamine illegal in the UK?

Ketamine is a class B drug, which means it is illegal to have without a prescription and anyone selling or using it faces a fine or prison sentence.

Advisory service Frank said it is also known as ket, special k, super k or vitamin k.

The maximum penalty for producing and supplying ketamine is up to 14 years in prison.

– Can ketamine be used legally at all in the UK?

The Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust says ketamine infusion therapy can be given to people who have depression which has not responded to other treatments.

The health trust provides a self-pay ketamine treatment service after suitability is agreed following a referral letter from a GP or psychiatrist.

Patients are then given a series of intravenous ketamine infusions, with the average duration of initial benefit 10 days, according to the trust’s website.

Oral ketamine, supplied as a liquid which can be taken at home, can help maintain the benefit of infusions.

As with conventional antidepressants, regular treatment over several years is often needed, the trust says.

– How popular is the drug in the UK?

The Government is seeking expert advice after illegal use of ketamine surged to record levels.

In the year ending March 2023, an estimated 299,000 people aged 16 to 59 had reported use of the substance, which is controlled as class B, according to the Home Office.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson has also written to the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs asking whether its classification should be changed and said she would “carefully consider” its findings.