Olly Murs reveals ‘tears’ after leaving newborn baby to tour with Take That

Singer Olly Murs has revealed he “broke down in tears” after having to leave his newborn baby to go on tour with Take That.

The 40-year-old told former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright, who welcomed his daughter Palma earlier this month, it had meant he was unable to get to know his daughter Madison as a young baby.

Speaking on the radio station Heart, Murs, whose daughter was born in April last year, said: “It was really hard for me because I actually had to leave.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright welcomed their first child earlier this month (Ian West/PA)

“So, two days after the baby was born, I had to leave and go on tour with Take That, and I didn’t really process it at the time.

“And then about a few months later, me and Amelia (Tank, Murs’ wife) were chatting, and I just sort of broke down in tears, because I was just like I never got a chance to actually get to know this little baby.”

It came after Wright, 38, spoke about the emotion of having his child with actress Michelle Keegan, whom he married in 2015.

Wright told Murs: “It’s actually hard to put it into words, I’ll start by saying it’s the biggest achievement of my life.

“It’s all I think about, but obviously, hat goes off to my wife, she’s an absolute superhuman superhero for bringing this baby into the world.

“And it makes you realise, like what our mums did for us, and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women have to go through.

“But other than that, it’s the best feeling in the world. I wake up every morning just so excited to see her face.

“Every time I wake up, I’m like, ‘oh, she’s there’, and that moment when I held her in my arms, I mean, it gets me emotional now thinking about it.

“But it’s just, I suppose, everything else goes out the window, and it’s made me realise what life is all about.

“And my little baby, Palma, I love you so much, I can’t wait to spend my life with you.”

Wright made his name on the first three series of ITV reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex, before finishing as a runner-up on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2011, and finishing fourth on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Murs is best known for hits such as Please Don’t Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat, with Rizzle Kicks, and Dance With Me Tonight. His career began after he finished as a runner-up on ITV’s The X Factor in 2009 behind Joe McElderry.

Wright and Murs can be heard on Heart Saturday Breakfast from 9am to 12 noon on UK radio and Global Player.