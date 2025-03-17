Lorraine Kelly hails Sir Chris Hoy and wife Sarra as ‘absolutely remarkable’

Chat show host Lorraine Kelly has hailed Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Lady Sarra Hoy as “absolutely remarkable” following their respective diagnoses with stage four cancer and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Six-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris, 48, was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2023, and revealed in October 2024 that it was terminal.

His wife Lady Sarra has MS and speaks to Kelly about her and Sir Chris’ health conditions in an interview on her eponymous ITV show.

Kelly hailed Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Lady Sarra Hoy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“You meet some extraordinary people, don’t you, doing this job? She (Lady Sarra) is unbelievable”, Kelly told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), ahead of their interview on her Monday morning show.

Kelly said she wanted to help promote March4March,a new mental health campaign launching on Lorraine throughout the month to support those who suffer with low mood.

“She (Lady Sarra) finds a lot of peace and comfort in going for a walk, going for a walk with the kids or with Chris,” Kelly said.

She added: “Chris has got stage four cancer and Sarra has got MS, and she didn’t tell Chris for a while because the focus was on how he was doing, and then she had to tell him, because she was going for check-ups and treatment, and he would be thinking: ‘Where’s she off to?'”

“They’ve had some tough times, but what she says is: ‘We’re fine, just now.”

“And they are absolutely remarkable”, she added.

GMB co-host Richard Madeley told Kelly he had received a prostate check-up “purely because of him”.

Richard Madeley said he had received a prostate health check thanks to Sir Chris Hoy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It’s the Chris Hoy effect. That has actually happened and it has saved lives and they are a remarkable couple and I went away from that feeling really hopeful and uplifted,” said Kelly.

“We’re going to show it today, later on in the show, but the hope… ’cause she says: ‘You never know’.

“She said that when he (Sir Chris) was coming out of an interview, and they’d be talking about his diagnosis and all of that, and then he almost got run over by a bus.

“She went: ‘See, see what can happen? You never know what’s happening. Just live in the now.'”

After Sir Chris revealed his diagnosis, the charity Prostate Scotland credited an increased awareness of the disease to the former cyclist’s “openness”, and said there had been “record spikes” in visits to its webpages.