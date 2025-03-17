Inbetweeners stars reunite to play Oasis brothers in Comic Relief sketch

The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas will reunite to play Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in a parody sketch for charity.

Buckley, 37, and Thomas, 41, will portray the musical brothers in a sketch for Comic Relief titled Oasis: The Reunion: The Movie.

The two are best known for playing Jay Cartwright (Buckley) and Simon Cooper (Thomas) in The Inbetweeners, a sitcom that follows four socially awkward adolescent friends.

Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas, Simon Bird and James Buckley attending the London premiere of The Inbetweeners 2 (Ian West/PA)

The last time the two starred in a series together was in 2019 when they played salesmen in the BBC Two series White Gold.

The sketch will revisit the brothers’ rise to fame, following their journey from Manchester to become rock superstars, with cameos from celebrity guests including broadcaster Piers Morgan, comedian Hugh Dennis, and MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis.

Buckley said: “I had such a fun time with Joe, making this sketch for Comic Relief, and was honoured to be asked to be a part of it.

“Being a huge Oasis fan, getting to be Liam for the day was a dream come true.”

Thomas said: “I grew up watching Comic Relief and the big sketch was always a highlight of the night. So it’s both thrilling and nerve-racking to be a part of it.”

Liam and Noel are known for rock band Oasis’s hit songs Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall, Supersonic and Live Forever.

The brothers are famous for getting into arguments over the years with a backstage brawl at the 2009 Rock en Seine festival in France marking the final straw for Noel who quit six days later saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Noel and Liam Gallagher are touring again this year (Zak Hussein/PA)

In August, the brothers announced the band would reunite for a UK and Ireland summer tour, however, this came with some criticism after fans saw ticket prices soar thanks to dynamic pricing on Ticketmaster – causing some tickets to jump from £148 to £355 because of demand. They are also playing overseas.

The star-studded Red Nose Day sketch will make light of the sibling rivalry with celebrity cameos from comedians Micky Flanagan, Mark Silcox, and Roisin Conaty along with broadcaster Vernon Kay, model Tasha Ghouri and DJ Melvin Odoom.

The sketch is part of Comic Relief’s fundraising show, Red Nose Day, which aims to raise money to help support communities by providing food, healthcare and shelter for those who need it most.

Red Nose Day 2025 returns to screens on Friday March 21 from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.