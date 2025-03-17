Drag queen The Vivienne died after taking ketamine, family says

Drag queen The Vivienne died after taking ketamine, their family has said.

James Lee Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK under their drag name, was found dead at the age of 32 at their home in Cheshire on January 5.

Their manager and friend Simon Jones said on Instagram that he and the the family feel it is “important to say how James tragically died”, after The Vivienne reportedly died due to cardiac arrest caused by the anaesthetic ketamine.

Mr Jones added: “We hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body.

James Lee Williams, known as The Vivienne (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

He added they hope to work with mental health and addiction service Adferiad to “raise vital awareness and give information on how to get help if you are struggling with ketamine usage”.

An inquest into the death of The Vivienne was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington last month.

The TV personality, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, before moving to Liverpool, came third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

The star performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due back on stage this month as the Childcatcher in a tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a role they first played last year.

Their funeral in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales, was attended by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi and Baga Chipz, along with Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney.

The Government is seeking expert advice after illegal use of ketamine surged to record levels.

In the year ending March 2023, an estimated 299,000 people aged 16 to 59 had reported use of the substance, which is controlled as class B, according to the Home Office.

A full inquest into the death of The Vivienne was listed to take place on June 30.