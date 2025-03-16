Sir Grayson Perry joined The Masked Singer ‘to test unshockable art world’

Sir Grayson Perry has said he went on The Masked Singer to see what shocks the “unshockable” art world.

The 64-year-old, best known for his pottery creations, said appearing on the show as Kingfisher last month was “a fun thing to do”.

He told the Sunday Times: “I didn’t hesitate. A, because I like singing and B, because I’m interested in the various snobberies that float around culture.

“Some people would probably regard The Masked Singer as a guilty pleasure. But what does that mean? Does it mean you’re not allowed to like it? It’s a brilliant show.”

Sir Grayson told the newspaper that he went on the show because the “art world” would not have expected it.

He added: “To ‘annoy’ might be a strong word. But the art world claims to be unshockable.

“So it’s interesting what does shock it. I said it in my speech when I won the Turner Prize — they’re perfectly accepting of me being dressed up in a dress … but the pottery?!”

None of the ITV show’s judging panel of Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall was able to identify artist Sir Grayson as Kingfisher, or singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs as Snail, as they were eliminated.