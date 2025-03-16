Sam Fender joins Ant and Dec in social media celebrations after Newcastle trophy

Singer Sam Fender and presenter Declan Donnelly said Sunday was the “best day” of their lives after Newcastle United won the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy after beating Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley.

Fender, who is on tour and could not be at Wembley, had taken to Instagram Stories before the game, posting: “Already got emotional today. Shed some tears. HWTL (Howay the lads)”.

He later shared a picture of himself wearing a Newcastle shirt and scarf.

After the game, he posted again, writing: “Best day ever. We deserved it. 70 years.

“The clock has been reset. Howay the lads.”

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier lift the trophy with team-mates (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ant McPartlin and Donnelly meanwhile were at Wembley to take in the historic result.

In a euphoric Instagram Stories post featuring the duo, Donnelly said: “Well, we did it!”

McPartlin added: “Toon toon, I’ve lost me voice”.

Donnelly said: “I cannot believe it, this is the best day of my life … apart from the wedding and the kids and all that, but apart from that it’s the best day of my life!”

Newcastle legend and Match Of The Day presenter Alan Shearer was also at Wembley, and posted on X to share his delight.

“Toon Toon (heart emojis) arrrmyyyyyyyyy. Ah man. Did the Geordies deserve that or what,” he wrote.