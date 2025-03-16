Chappell Roan replaces herself at top of the charts with new single The Giver

US pop star Chappell Roan has replaced herself at the top of the singles charts, the Official Charts Company said.

The singer, 27, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, secured top spot with her new country single The Giver.

Roan’s first foray into the county genre replaced her song Pink Pony Club as UK number one.

“We’ve never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music,” Roan wrote in an Instagram post.

“I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars.”

The singer-songwriter shot to fame in 2024 with her hit single Good Luck, Babe! which went viral after she performed it at US music festival Coachella.

The performer came up with her stage name in honour of her late grandfather Dennis K Chappell, by merging his last name with a word from his favourite song, Strawberry Roan.

Elsewhere, Alex Warren’s Ordinary stays at number two for another week while Roan’s Pink Pony Club, which marked her first UK number one single, has moved down to number three.

At number four is Doechii’s Anxiety followed by Playboi Carti’s first ever top five single EVIL J0RDAN rounding off the top five.

The best pop act winner at the Brits, Jade, also reached the top 10 with her song FUFN which, at number six, marks her highest-charting solo single.

She rose to fame as part of the girl band Little Mix alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson.