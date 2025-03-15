Charlotte Tilbury tops list of top 30 richest beauty entrepreneurs in the UK
The entrepreneurs boast a combined estimated wealth of £2.174 billion, according to The Sunday Times.
Charlotte Tilbury has topped a list of the top 30 richest beauty entrepreneurs in the UK.
The entries on the Sunday Times’ inaugural Beauty Rich List have built their wealth from a range of products and services including skincare, haircare, make-up, bath bombs and tanning shops.
Tilbury, who has worked with supermodels including Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, dominates the list with an estimated fortune of £350 million.
The 52-year-old founded her own brand in 2013 after working as a celebrity make-up artist for over 20 years.
The list includes 19 women and 14 men and the entrepreneurs boast a combined estimated wealth of £2.174 billion.
Other magnates on the list include John Frieda, known for his Frizz-Ease hair range, and Trinny Woodall, from BBC TV series What Not to Wear, who launched her own make-up and skin care brand Trinny London in 2017.
Robert Watts, compiler of the list, said: “There are so many inspiring people with rags to riches stories here.
“Our Beauty List includes someone who came to the UK as a child refugee, another who was homeless and camping in woodland during his teens.
“There are others who left school with few or no qualifications to their name, one who was expelled. We have entries who suffered hair loss and very serious skin conditions that led them to create their own treatments which they later started to sell.
“All these people went on to build successful beauty brands making products people love, creating jobs, contributing decent sums to the public finances and of course making many of us look and feel a lot better along the way.”
Phoebe McDowell, beauty and interiors director of the Sunday Times, added: “Beauty is big business, and this inaugural list demonstrates the power of creativity and innovation in the sector.
“These entrepreneurs have not only built brands but changed the way we think about hair, make-up, and skincare.”
The list excludes individuals and families where a company accounts for less than 25% of their estimated wealth.
The entrepreneurs on the Sunday Times Beauty Rich List top 30 and their estimated worth:
1. Charlotte Tilbury – Charlotte Tilbury – £350 million
2. Mark and Mo Constantine – Lush – £249 million
3. Sanjay Vadera – The Fragrance Shop – £240 million
4. John Frieda – John Frieda – £150 million
5. Vishal Karia – Affinity Fragrances – £114 million
6. Elliot Isaacs – Medik8 – £100 million
6. Sacha Mascolo-Tarbuck and family – Toni & Guy – £100 million
6. Paige Williams – P. Louise – £100 million
9. Susie Ma – Tropic Skincare – £73 million
10. Daisy Kalnina – The Gel Bottle – £70 million
11. Frank Taylor and family – Indigo Sun – £64 million
12. Trinny Woodall – Trinny London – £54 million
13. Jenna Meek – Refy – £52 million
14. Susan Harmsworth – ESPA – £50 million
14. Martin and Gavin Rae – Cloud Nine – £50 million
16. Jess Hunt – Refy – £46 million
17. Mike Harris and family – The Belgravia Clinic – £42 million
18. Maxine and Darcy Laceby – Absolute Collagen – £34 million
19. Elliott Barton – Tatti Lashes – £32 million
19. Charlotte Tiplady – Tatti Lashes – £32 million
21. Georgie Cleeve and family – Oskia – £28 million
22. Nicola Elliott – Neom – £25 million
22. Oliver Meynell and family – Neom – £25 million
24. Mark Curry – The Inkey List – £17 million
25. Jamie Genevieve – Vieve – £15 million
25. Jo Malone – Jo Malone London – £15 million
25. Freddy Ward – Wild – £15 million
28. Colette Laxton – The Inkey List – £12 million
29. Ama Amo-Agyei – Plantmade – £10 million
29. Charles Bowes-Lyon – Wild – £10 million