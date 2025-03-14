Tyson Fury says he will put ‘a bit of boxing’ into Soccer Aid preparations

Former boxer Tyson Fury has said he will bring elements of his own sport into Soccer Aid as he teams up with former footballer Wayne Rooney to manage the England team in the charity match.

But the 36-year-old said he would not be joining his co-manager by venturing out on to the pitch in the match against the Soccer Aid World XI, saying he has “two left feet”, which he described as “never my best asset”.

Speaking about preparing for the upcoming match, Fury told the PA news agency: “I might put a bit of the old boxing side of it into the footballers, and see if we can make them a little bit tougher, a little bit fitter.

The charity match will see England take on the Soccer Aid World XI (Soccer Aid/PA)

“Some of these guys are getting on a bit, whip them back into shape (with) body sparring, heavy bag drills, pad work, I can think of a lot of stuff.”

The former heavyweight world champion, who is the half-brother of reality TV star Tommy Fury, said he was “keen to get a victory” in the game, which raises money for children’s aid charity Unicef, adding he was “coming here to put pressure on these lads to win”.

Other England co-managers include former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp and Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure.

England players include: Paddy McGuinness; former Manchester United player Gary Neville; singer Tom Grennan; reality star Sam Thompson; former Olympian Sam Quek; Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett; Olympian Sir Mo Farah; and former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

They will face Gladiators star “Diamond” Livi Sheldon, and former Juventus and Italy footballer Leonardo Bonucci in the Soccer Aid World XI.

Fury added: “I’ll mainly be going out there and instilling that winning mentality, and going and doing a job under pressure with all the people watching (a) big charity match.

“Hopefully we can keep keep calm and get the job done 100 per cent, I’m looking forward to it all.”

Since 2006 – when Unicef UK ambassador Robbie Williams co-founded the concept – the charity has raised more than £106 million.

The charity match is on June 15 at Old Trafford, Manchester, with tickets on sale now.