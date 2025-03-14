Traitor’s Charlotte Berman shares accent ‘repertoire’ in reunion comedy sketch

The Traitors star Charlotte Berman has reunited with fellow castmates to show off her “repertoire” of accents in a charity comedy sketch.

Charlotte was a finalist in the BBC reality show and made headlines after faking a Welsh accent for the duration of the series.

The London-born traitor will put on new accents for a Red Nose Day sketch which also features her co-stars ex-British diplomat Alexander Dragonetti, faithful Fozia Fazil and former traitors Linda Rands and Minah Shannon.

The rematch comes ahead of Comic Relief’s fundraising show, which returns to the BBC on March 21 for its milestone 40th anniversary.

Charlotte appears in a new Red Nose Day sketch to launch this year’s Red Nose (Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief/PA)

Charlotte told PA news agency: “Don’t worry, I’m never going method for another three-and-a-half weeks.

“You’ll have to tune into the sketch to see a greater repertoire of accents.”

Speaking about her time on the series, she added: “I got to play the game to the best of my ability. I got to have a bit of fun with the Welsh accent.

“Everyone’s been really receptive. Everyone’s been really appreciative of the game playing side of it.

“I think people understand that it’s a competition and it’s a reality show, but it’s also actually watching people play a game and that kind of taps into that competitive nature that we’ve all got.

“It was just great fun and this little sketch with another element of competition will be good fun too.”

In the Red Nose Day sketch, each player takes on a new challenge with the aim of making fellow contestants laugh by revisiting some of the most memorable moments from the series to win a Rare Ruby Nose and be crowned the funniest Traitor.

Charlotte added: “I’m just someone that’s grown up in this country, always tuned in to Comic Relief and always gone to school on Red Nose Day, and sort of paid my pound.

“It’s just so exciting to be able to be part of it now from another angle and get together with some of the other Traitors cast and do a really fun sketch.

In the sketch, Charlotte greets the rest of the group with an Australian accent, before facing the challenge of doing an array of accents, muddling up Geordie with Scouse.

Charlotte described it as a “mini reunion” while also revealing that the wider cast have all kept in touch with an active group chat.

She said: “It like goes off all the time, really breaks my phone.

“I swear I had to charge my phone more often now because of the WhatsApp group.

“You are kind of bonded for life through this shared experience, whether or not you were there for one day or 20 days.

“We were all there, and we were all part of that starting line-up. So everyone’s super supportive of each other, which is so nice.”

Meanwhile Alexander, who went viral for his juggling abilities and for enthusiastically singing a nursery rhyme backwards, goes for a second take attempting a Red Nose juggle while singing.

Linda was tasked with recreating her most memorable moment on the series, prompting a dramatic fake-cry while Minah gave her best dad joke.

The challenge ends with Fozia doing an impression of Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, sporting a sleek black bob.

Fozia appears in a new Red Nose Day sketch to launch this year’s Red Nose (Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief/PA)

Charlotte said: “The Red Noses this year are amazing. I loved trying them all. I thought my favourite would be the Cupcake Nose as I love cakes, but I actually think I like the 80s Nose best.

“Hopefully everyone will really enjoy it and then go out and pick their, oh God, pick their nose.”

Money raised by the charity has helped support communities by providing food, healthcare and shelter to those who need it most.

Alexander said Red Nose Day is “enormously important” to him saying its a cause he can “really get behind”.

He said: “I’ve talked about my brother and the importance of helping people with special needs and I think the beauty of Red Nose Day is that it helps so many people who are disadvantaged from so many backgrounds. And that’s a cause I can really, really, really get behind.”

While on the series, Alexander spoke openly about his late brother, who had Global Developmental Delay and autism, saying in the event that he won he would donate some of the prize money to Mencap, an organisation that supports people with learning disabilities.

The Rare Ruby Nose is one of six exclusive Noses supporters could unbox this year along with Red Noses from the 80s, 90s, noughties and 2010s – as well as a brand-new Cupcake Nose.

Red Nose Day returns on March 21 from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.