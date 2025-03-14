Singer and actress Rachel Zegler to star in Evita at the London Palladium

Actress and singer Rachel Zegler is to star in Sir Tim Rice and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita at the London Palladium.

The 23-year-old will play the role of Eva Peron when the Jamie Lloyd-directed production, which follows the story of Peron as she rises from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America, opens on July 1.

Speaking about the role, US star Zegler said: “Evita has been such an important musical to me since I was a little girl, when my dad and I would sing Don’t Cry For Me Argentina together on my back patio.

It comes as Zegler will star in the upcoming live action film adaption of Disney’s Snow White (Ian West/PA)

“The opportunity to bring Jamie Lloyd’s singular, visionary ideas to life onstage is an honour unlike any other.

“The stage has always felt like home to me, and I can’t wait to make my West End debut in such great company.”

Zegler made her name as Maria in the 2021 remake of West Side Story, a role which saw her win the Golden Globe Award for best actress, she has also appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes and Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, both of which were released in 2023.

Lloyd added: “I am so excited to be collaborating with the brilliant Rachel Zegler on Evita.

“She is a phenomenal talent, and I am delighted she will be making her West End debut as the iconic Eva Peron.”

Zegler made her Broadway debut in 2024, starring as Juliet in Romeo And Juliet, and will perform in the title role in a live action film adaption of Disney’s Snow White when it is released later this month.

Evita will run at the Palladium until September 6.

Tickets for the show will go on sale later this year, with 5,000 being made available at a special price for under-30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.