Paul Di’Anno’s final interview to appear in Iron Maiden documentary

A documentary film about Iron Maiden will feature a final interview with the band’s former singer Paul Di’Anno, who died aged 66 last year.

Band members past and present including Di’Anno, who sang with the band between 1978 and 1981, take part in the untitled Iron Maiden feature documentary, which comes out in the band’s 50th anniversary year.

The heavy rockers, formed in 1975 in east London, have sold more than 100 million records, and performed over 2,500 concerts in 64 countries across six continents.

Later this year they will add to this number as the band embark on their Run For Your Lives Tour kicking off in Budapest, Hungary, in May.

(Left to Right) Janick Gers, Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden with the O2 Silver Clef Award (Yui Mok/PA)

Rod Smallwood, manager of Iron Maiden, said: “We’re proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of Iron Maiden with the world. We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers.

“We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports since our first record released 45 years ago.”

Fans were also interviewed for the film along with famous faces such as No Country For Old Men and Skyfall star Javier Bardem, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and Kiss musician Gene Simmons, while the band’s ghoulish mascot Eddie is brought to life via animation.

For most of the last few decades, guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Janick Gers, lead singer Bruce Dickinson, bassist Steve Harris, and drummer Michael “Nicko” McBrain, who has been replaced with Simon Dawson for the latest series of concerts after retiring in 2024, have been the main line-up.

Previous members have included singer Blaze Bayley, drummers Barry “Thunderstick” Purkis and Doug Sampson, guitarist Dennis Stratton, and keyboardist Tony Moore.

Di’Anno featured on their 1980 debut album and its follow-up Killers, singing on songs such as Running Free, Sanctuary and Remember Tomorrow, and later had guest appearances with Iron Maiden, after being replaced by Dickinson.

The film is promised as “an emotive journey through Iron Maiden’s 50-year history told from the perspective of both the band and some of their most devoted followers”.

Iron Maiden stars (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Helen Parker, executive vice president at Universal Pictures Content Group and executive producer, said: “We’re thrilled Iron Maiden have entrusted us to bring their legacy to cinemas around the world.

“Working closely with the band and their passionate fans has been an unrivalled experience allowing us to tell their story in a unique way and celebrate their incomparable fearless creativity in their 50th anniversary year.”

It is directed by Malcolm Venville, who directed the Netflix docu-series Churchill At War, and produced by Dominic Freeman, who worked on the Depeche Mode film Spirits In The Forest.

Iron Maiden has had a number one in the UK with 1988 single Bring Your Daughter… To The Slaughter and 35 songs in the top 40, according to the Official Charts Company.

They have also had five number one albums including Fear Of The Dark, The Book Of Souls, The Final Frontier, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and The Number Of The Beast, with the latest record, 2021’s Senjutsu, making it to number two in the UK charts.

The Universal Pictures Content Group said the film is set for an autumn 2025 release in cinemas internationally.