Marianne Faithfull had been enjoying a ‘period of reflection’ prior to her death

Singer Marianne Faithfull had said she was enjoying a “period of reflection” prior to her death earlier this year.

It comes as a new four-track EP named Burning Moonlight will be released on limited edition vinyl on April 12 for Record Store Day (RSD), which supports independent record shops, before being released on streaming platforms on June 6.

After completing the project, Faithfull said prior to her death: “It’s a good time to look back, it helps me to remember all the things I’ve done.

Burning Moonlight will be released as part of RSD 2025 (Republic Media/PA)

“I can’t say I’m a particularly nostalgic person, but I am enjoying this period of reflection.”

The record was due to be announced as part of the RSD list in February, but was put on hold after the As Tears Go By singer’s death aged 78 on January 30.

Her son Nicholas Dunbar said of the EP: ““As we grieve the loss of Marianne, we are pleased to announce the release of these songs which she worked on during the year before her death.

“Marianne lived to create and perform music – it was her driving force and she never stopped.

“Right up until the end she was looking forward to this release which now completes and celebrates her remarkable artistic career.”

The new release has been inspired by Faithfull’s first two albums, her self-titled pop LP and folk record Come My Way, both originally released in 1965.

The EP is made up of songs including Burning Moonlight, which is inspired by As Tears Go By – written by the Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Love Is, written by her grandson, and Three Kinsmen Bold, a traditional song she learned from her father.

It is completed by a new interpretation of folk song She Moved Thru’ The Fair, which she first recorded in 1966.

The EP has been produced by Head, who Faithfull first worked with in 2004 on the album Before The Poison.

He said of the project: “I’m so happy we found a time when Marianne felt able to write and sing again.

“When she asked me to produce these songs, we were all aware that her health had made things difficult but, in true Marianne fashion, she persevered, and I think we were able to go in a new direction again – something she always tried to push herself to do throughout her long career.”

Faithfull began her singing career in 1964 after being discovered by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham, becoming a muse to the band, co-writing Sister Morphine from 1971’s Sticky Fingers album.

From 1966 to 1970, Faithfull was in a highly publicised relationship with Sir Mick following his split from model and actress Chrissie Shrimpton.

She was famously found wearing nothing but a rug at a drugs bust at Redlands, the country house of Rolling Stones guitarist Richards in 1967.

Her best known work includes the album Broken English (1979), and hit singles such as Come And Stay With Me, This Little Bird and Summer Nights.

In addition to her music career, Faithfull also acted in films including The Girl On A Motorcycle with French actor Alain Delon, as well as theatre productions.

The new EP’s title track is available as a single to stream and download now.