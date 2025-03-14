Lady Gaga tops UK album chart for the fifth time with Mayhem

Lady Gaga has topped the UK album charts for the fifth time with Mayhem, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

The 38-year-old, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, previously reached number with her debut album The Fame (2008), Born This Way (2011), Artpop (2013) and Chromatica (2020).

Her Mayhem track Abracadabra has also jumped up the ranking, reaching number three on the UK singles chart.

Lady Gaga attends the UK premiere of Joker: Folie A Deux (Ian West/PA)

The US singer knocked Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet to number two, however, following the start of her UK tour, the Espresso singer saw a jump in her 2022 album, Emails I Can’t Send, which joined the top 40 for the first time.

Lady Gaga’s music career kicked off in the early 2000s and she has gone on to have six UK number one singles including Poker Face, Bad Romance and Telephone – she has also won 14 Grammy Awards.

Blankpink member Jennie has also reached new highs with her debut solo album Ruby jumping to number three in the league table.

This is the second record by a Blackpink member to earn a place in the top five after singer Rose saw her solo album titled Rosie reach number four.

The rest of the top five was made up of Tate McRae’s So Close To What and Sam Fender’s People Watching.

Meanwhile Wicked: The Soundtrack breaks the record for the most consecutive weeks at number one in the Official Compilations Chart.

Remaining at number one for 16 weeks in a row, the album beats previous record holders Barbie The Album and Now That’s What I Call Music 103, which each spent 15 consecutive weeks at the summit.

US pop star Chappell Roan remains at the top of the singles chart with her song Pink Pony Club following the release of her country-debut titled The Giver.

Sitting at number two is singer-songwriter Alex Warren, who climbed up the the ranks with his single Ordinary – while rapper Doechii joins the top five for the first time with her song Anxiety at number four.

The song, which samples the 2011 hit Somebody That I Used To Know by Gotye and Kimbra, was first published on YouTube in 2019 and recently went viral causing the Florida singer to release an official track.

Sitting at number five is Benson Boone with his single Beautiful Things.