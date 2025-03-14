John Lennon commemorative coin to be launched by Royal Mint

John Lennon’s life and career is being celebrated with the launch of a commemorative coin.

The coin is being released by the Royal Mint in the year in which Lennon would have celebrated his 85th birthday.

The design features a portrait of the Beatles singer and solo artist, based on an image taken by music industry photographer Bob Gruen.

It depicts a side profile of Lennon, taken on the roof of his penthouse in New York.

Lennon’s name appears to the left of the portrait while the word “Imagine” features on the right side of the design in a reference to his single and album.

The new Royal Mint coin depicts Lennon in side profile (Matt Crossick/PA Media Assignments)

Lennon follows the likes of fellow Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, Queen, David Bowie and Dame Shirley Bassey in being honoured on a Royal Mint coin.

The Royal Mint has an ongoing “music legends” coin series, celebrating singers and songwriters.

Coin designer Henry Gray incorporated the portrait of Lennon to feature at the centre of the design.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Arguably one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, Lennon’s achievements as an artist, activist and advocate for peace continue to live on and will now be forever remembered on a coin.

“Lennon’s portrait has been captured in meticulous detail and in a fitting tribute will be released in the year which the artist would have celebrated his 85th birthday. Still admired by millions of people and generations worldwide, we hope this coin and its design will be treasured for many years to come.”

Lennon fans and coin collectors will be able to buy the coins from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am on Monday March 17.

Prices will start at £18.50 and they will be available in a range of precious metals, including colour editions, the Mint said.

Lennon died in 1980, aged 40. The Beatles recently won a Grammy for best rock performance for the song Now And Then, which was finished decades after it was recorded.

The remastered track was sourced from a Lennon demo recorded in the 1970s.

Lennon’s son Sean picked up the gong on behalf of the group and said: “The world can’t afford to forget about people like The Beatles, we need this music in the world, we need peace and love and we need the magic of the 60s to stay alive.”