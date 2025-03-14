Eurovision entrant uses BBC presenter’s voice after having to redo song

A Eurovision Song Contest entrant has used the voice of BBC economics editor Faisal Islam on her track, after being forced to redo her song due to a word in the lyrics and title sounding similar to a British swear word.

Islam interviewed Malta representative Miriana Conte on BBC late-night current affairs programme Newsnight about having just a few days to change the words of her song Kant, the Maltese word for singing, following a complaint.

On Friday, the contest put out her official Eurovision music video for the updated track, retitled Serving, and with similar lyrics but without the controversial word.

Islam’s voice says: “Serving brunch, maybe, I don’t know.”

Earlier this month, Conte told Newsnight she was not trying to “offend anyone” and the word means different things to different people, and to her it means “I’m serving singing”.

She previously expressed her frustration at Eurovision organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, in an Instagram post.

Conte wrote: “We’ve just been notified that (the EBU) has decided against using the Maltese word ‘Kant’ in our entry in the Eurovision Song Contest.

“While I’m shocked and disappointed, especially since we have less than a week to submit the song, I promise you this: the show will go on — Diva NOT down.”

Local media outlets in Malta reported that the BBC were the ones to lodge a complaint with the EBU.

The word “serving”, sometimes used with a swear word, has been popularised in the LGBT+ community and reality shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race, where contestants use it to refer to stylish outfits.

Faisal reacted to Conte using his voice in her official music video with a laughing emoji and “well well well” comment on X.

Last week, the BBC confirmed that all-female trio Remember Monday will represent the UK at Eurovision 2025 with What The Hell Just Happened?.

Remember Monday are the 2025 UK Eurovision entrant (Ben Whitley/PA)

Last year, the EBU faced controversy over the inclusion of Israel amid the war in Gaza, and complaints from contestants over duty of care.

Israeli entrant Eden Golan was asked to redo her song October Rain, which appeared to be a reference to Hamas launching an attack on Israel in October 2023, and she entered the competition with Hurricane.

The organisers subsequently announced an internal review and a code of conduct that will help “protect” the wellbeing of artists for this year’s contest.

Following a win by Switzerland’s Nemo with the operatic-dance track The Code, the contest is being held in Basel this year.

The grand final of Eurovision will take place in St Jakobshalle on May 17, with the semi-finals on May 13 and 15.

The EBU and the BBC have been contacted for comment.