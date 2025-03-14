Danny Jones ‘deeply apologises to wife and family’ after kissing reports

Singer Danny Jones has issued an public apology to his wife and family following reports that he kissed another woman at a Brit Awards after party.

Earlier this month, images emerged that appeared to show the McFly singer and guitarist in an embrace with his I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! co-star Maura Higgins.

Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher (Ian West/PA)

In an Instagram story on Friday, Jones wrote: “Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but I’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.

“I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny.”

Jones has been married to Georgia Horsley, a former Miss England, since 2014, and they have a son, Cooper, together.

In December he was crowned king of the jungle, after beating TV personality Coleen Rooney, the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, on the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

He opened up about personal issues, including how his father does not speak to him, during his time on the competition, and spoke regularly about his family.

Irish TV personality Higgins, known for ITV2 dating series Love Island, came into the show late with broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles, and was booted out before the final.

Last year, Jones also came first on the latest series of The Masked Singer and his artist on ITV’s The Voice, Ava, whom he coached alongside his McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher, won the singing competition.