Dame Prue Leith says she would not watch Meghan’s Netflix show: I am not a fan

Dame Prue Leith has revealed she will not be watching the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix show as she is “not a Meghan Markle fan”.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 85, was promoting the second series of Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen when she was asked if she had seen Meghan’s new lifestyle series, which also involves cooking and entertaining guests.

“I’ve only read about it (the show), but I honestly wouldn’t watch it,” she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB).

Asked why, she added: “Well, I’m not a Meghan Markle fan.

“I don’t know (why), all that sort of touchy-feely mindfulness, endless worrying about what creams you put on your hands.

“I just think there’s more to life than how you look and how your friends think of you.”

She added: “I’ve probably alienated half my fans.”

Also in the programme, Dame Prue reacted to a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit from earlier in the month called Little Red Glasses, where she was impersonated by US actress and comedian Chloe Fineman.

“Very funny that… It did make me laugh,” Dame Prue told GMB.

Co-host of the show Kate Garraway added that US pop star Lady Gaga was in the segment and Dame Prue said: “I know, it’s extraordinary, isn’t it?”.

With Love, Meghan hit Netflix last week and was savaged by critics.

Hours after it premiered, Meghan officially launched her As Ever brand, with her updated website revealing her first products were her raspberry jam, and the flower sprinkles she repeatedly promotes throughout the show.

The former Suits actress, 43, has also announced a second series of the show as well as the launch of a new podcast called Confessions Of A Female Founder.

The new series of Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen starts Saturday March 15 at 11.40am on ITV1.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been approached for comment.