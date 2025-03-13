Seven comics on shortlist for Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award

Glasgow International Comedy Festival has revealed a shortlist of seven acts in the running for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, with the winner to be chosen by the Big Yin.

Festival organisers said the award “recognises the very specific Glaswegian humour, warmth and resilience that the Big Yin is so beloved for”, and this year’s recipient will be announced on March 30 at the city’s King’s Theatre, when the event’s comedy gala takes place.

Six acts are usually named on the shortlist but this year that was increased to seven due to the strength of the entries, with a panel of judges including actor Alan Cumming, comedian Sanjeev Kohli and last year’s winner Susie McCabe making the selection.

Veteran comedian Craig Hill is on the shortlist following his sold-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe runs, and he said he is “chuffed” to be in the running.

Glaswegian comedian Kim Blythe, who was behind viral online sketches about everyday life before going on to perform two sold-out shows at the comedy festival in her first year, also makes the shortlist. She said it is “a bit mental” to be mentioned in conjunction with Sir Billy.

Marjolein Robertson, from Shetland, came to prominence during lockdown and has since entertained audiences throughout the UK with her comedy folktales. She said about making the shortlist: “This makes me feel like leaving Shetland to pursue comedy and bring my home’s folktales to the stage was the right choice.”

TikTok comic Paul Black, from Glasgow, will perform his hugely successful sketch show at the King’s Theatre as part of the festival, and he said he now plans to put his nomination for the award on “every gig poster for the rest of my life”.

Shortlisted comic Marjolein Robertson is from Shetland (Alamy/PA)

Fellow nominee Viv Gee mentored Baby Reindeer writer Richard Gadd and now teaches the festival’s introduction to comedy course, and she said it is “pure dead brilliant” to be up for the gong.

With a career spanning more than 24 years, comic Scott Agnew is shortlisted after writing his debut BBC Radio 4 series Dead Man Talking last year.

The final nominee is Rosco McClelland, who was named Scottish comedian of the year in 2016 and his show at the Fringe in 2024 was one of the top reviewed performances. He said: “Billy Connolly is an idol to this city, to be mentioned in the same breath is a huge honour.”

Festival director Krista MacDonald said: “A massive congratulations from the team at GICF to this year’s Sir Billy Connolly Award shortlist – it’s an outstanding achievement to make it on to the seven-strong list amidst some fierce competition.

“It’s an honour for the festival to have Sir Billy Connolly involved in this way and the award recognises the very specific Glaswegian humour, warmth and resilience that the Big Yin is so beloved for.

“It’s exciting to see this year’s event get under way in so many fantastic venues already – from iconic comedy clubs like The Stand and Blackfriars to some of the more unique venues we have this year, including the famous Barrowland Ballroom.

“Over the next few weeks, Glasgow will have its world-renowned humour on full display as we welcome comics from near and far to entertain the city and showcase exactly why it’s the funniest city in the world.”

The festival began on Wednesday and runs until March 30, with more than 550 shows in the line-up.